Tony Khan On Why He Announced Paid Attendance For AEW All In Instead of Tickets Distributed

As previously reported, AEW announced a paid attendance of 81,035 for AEW All In. The local government later revealed the ‘turnstile count’ was 72,265, while ticket distributed was between 83,131 and 85,528. In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan explained why he chose to announce the paid ticket number instead of the tickets distributed number, as companies typically do.

He wrote: “The reason I announced the actual paid attendance 81,035 tickets sold, instead of saying over 85,000 tix distributed, is because our 81,035 sold at #AEWAllIn @WembleyStadium in London is the all-time ticket sales record, whereas WCW North Korea shows hold tix distributed record.”