Tony Khan On Why AEW All In Will Be At Wembley Stadium Instead of Craven Cottage

Tony Khan considered two options for where AEW All In would take place, and he recently explained why it’s taking place at Wembley Stadium as opposed to Craven Cottage. Khan spoke with Uproxx for a new interview and during the conversation he said he considered the home of Fulham FC, but said it would be far more expensive.

“There’s two places I thought about,” Khan said. “One is also very dear to my heart, and that’s Craven Cottage. Wembley is, for a pro wrestling event, the more economical choice for many reasons. In that, you can have much more capacity for attendance since Wembley is a larger stadium by far, and also, the same wonderful charms of Craven Cottage and all the history of that magnificent venue. (Craven Cottage) poses so many challenges to loading in a pro wrestling event and it would cost millions more to produce the event at Craven Cottage than at Wembley.”

All In takes place on August 27th and airs live on PPV.