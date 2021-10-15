Tony Khan On AEW Running More Arthur Ashe Stadium Shows, Appeal Of Madison Square Garden

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium was a big success for the company, and in a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement, AEW president Tony Khan discussed their first New York City event and why a possible Madison Square Garden show isn’t as appealing as it once was for him.

When discussing the Arthur Ashe Stadium show, Tony Khan made it clear he wants to continue running events at the venue, while also noting that the differences with it and MSG (via Fightful):

“It appealed to me at one point more so than now. I think [Arthur Ashe] is one of the homes of AEW, certainly, in New York City it’s the home of AEW. We have great things in the market and area and New York is a bunch of markets. The UBS [Arena], what an amazing fanbase we have in Long Island and the numbers we have done for the pre-sale are pretty amazing. I love going over to Newark, but being in New York City was fantastic and Grand Slam, in many ways, is one of the biggest success stories we’ve ever had. I definitely want to keep coming back to Arthur Ashe. For MSG, it’s been appealing to me, but there has been a lot of wrestling there. We’re the only wrestling that has ever been in Arthur Ashe. The Grand Slam is very special to AEW.”

As noted, Arthur Ashe Stadium recently took out an ad thanking AEW for bringing Dynamite to the venue.