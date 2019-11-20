wrestling / News
Tony Khan Reveals AEW Bash at the Beach Special Will be Two-Parter, Will Feature Matches From the Chris Jericho Cruise
– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed AEW President Tony Khan for the WINCLY podcast. During the interview, Khan revealed that the plan for AEW’s Bash at the Beach version of Dynamite will be a two-part show, and it will feature matches from the upcoming Chris Jericho cruise. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.
Tony Khan on AEW using Bash at the Beach: “Cody went on a trademark binge one night and he texted me, ‘Conrad and I were up all night trademarking stuff.’ One of the things that came out of it was Bash at the Beach. So, when he said that we thought of a way to use it… and the unique idea was to go to Miami in January. We’ll be doing a two-part Bash of the Beach on Dynamite… that special will also include the matches from Chris Jericho’s cruise that week.”
Tony Khan on Daytona Beach: “Daytona Beach is a great market for us and I look forward to getting down there soon.”
