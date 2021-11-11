Tony Khan Confirms Battle of the Belts Plans, More On Owen Hart Cup Coming After Full Gear

Tony Khan has confirmed that AEW’s will have a “Battle of the Belts” special and said we’ll learn more about the Owen Hart Cup soon. Speaking during today’s media scrum promoting Full Gear, Khan confirmed that the Battle of the Belts special is coming early next year. The company filed a trademark for the term at the start of 2021.

“That same week when we launch Dynamite on TBS, we’ll have Rampage on TNT, and then we’ll have the first-ever Battle of the Belts in AEW,” Khan said (per Fightful). “Stay tuned for more info on that. 2022, we’re going to start it in a very big way.”

Khan also noted that they’ll be revealing more about the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament after this weekend, saying, “There will be updates on the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament after Full Gear. There is so much on the card and so many stories and I didn’t want the Owen Hart Cup to lose the focus when I start talking about it. The Owen is going to be a big prize in AEW and I’ll have some interesting announcements about it. You’ll get more announcements and I’ll save it for Dynamite or Rampage after the pay-per-view.”

AEW Full Gear airs this Saturday on PPV.