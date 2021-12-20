Tony Khan Says AEW Battle Of The Belts Will Be A Hour-Long Special

Tony Khan has confirmed the length of the upcoming AEW Battle of the Belts special on TNT. Khan appeared on the Culture State podcast and confirmed reports that the special will be one hour long.

“It’s a one hour show,” Khan said (per Fightful). “It’s a one hour event, so I can’t put every belt on the line. It’s a great chance on a Saturday night to expand the reach of AEW by giving the fans great championship matches on a Saturday night, which is a night people love watching wrestling, especially for a big event. There is going to be big championship matches. I’m very excited about it.”

AEW Battle of the Belts airs on January 8th live from Charlotte, North Carolina and is the first quarterly special for TNT.