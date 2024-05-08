Tony Khan Says AEW’s Biggest Strength Is its Roster

In an interview with Cincy 360 (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about what he believes is the company’s biggest strength and pointed to the roster and its matches.

He said: “AEW, we have, what I believe is the most exciting matches and we have great stories happening. We really are a challenging brand. We’re fighting against an establishment and we’ve built a huge fanbase in a pretty quick time. People love the fast-paced exiting action, and the interviews. In AEW, people really feel a connection with the wrestlers. We don’t script the interviews here. People go out, maybe they have bullet points and key pieces of information they are trying to get out, but it feels like you’re hearing a real person talk, which isn’t always the way it feels in some of the competition interviews. That’s one major difference. Our biggest strength is the quality of our athletes and the charisma of our biggest stars. Some of the biggest names in wrestling are in AEW and there is a reason why big free agents want to come to AEW. This is where the best wrestle.“