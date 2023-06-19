Tony Khan Says AEW Collision Timeslot Was Never Considered For ROH

AEW Collision had its debut on Saturday night, and Tony Khan has confirmed that the timeslot was never on the table for ROH. Khan spoke with John Pollock and Brandon Thurston for POST Wrestling and was asked whether the weekly ROH TV show was ever considered for the slot that is now occupied by Collision.

“Not for TNT,” Khan said (per Fightful). “I think the idea of two more hours of AEW is very appealing. What it meant was that AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation would be coming to an end, at least for now, and they were great shows, and they’ve been huge to the development of AEW. So many great wrestlers, from a developmental perspective, got their start in AEW on Dark or Elevation, and it includes a lot of people who have been champions and are a major part of the show now on a weekly basis.”

He continued, “I think in the future, Ring of Honor is gonna be really important to the development of AEW, and thankfully we are able to devote thousands of matches across hundreds of episodes of Dark and Elevation to really fostering a young roster, building people up, and now I think we have a great outlet also in a sister company in Ring of Honor and also our partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling, and other great partnerships, other companies we’ve worked with to create possibly excursions or other great experiences for our wrestlers to get experience overseas or domestically.”

ROH TV airs Thursday nights on HonorClub.