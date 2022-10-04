Tony Khan Says AEW’s Crew Is Its Most Stable All Year, Gives Winter Is Coming Update

Tony Khan is happy with the backstage situation in AEW, noting that the TV crew is the most stable it’s been all year. Khan spoke with My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On the company’s stability as of late: “I was just speaking with the Warner Brothers Discovery executives, who were really excited about last week’s results. Because it’s been a really strong run. We’re on the best run of Dynamite ratings, the best six weeks we’ve had all year have been the last six weeks. And I think it’s been in large part due to — obviously most of all, the great support from the wrestling fans, but also the wrestlers right now. We have a great crew, we have great champions, great contenders up and down the card, and now great stories coming into place. Because this has been the most stable TV crew we’ve had, I would say the last five six weeks, all year.

“There’s been so many different injuries — obviously the hurricane kept a few people out this past week that are prominent names. But that’s a one-week thing. And normally that would be terrible, catastrophic. But really, first of all you got to — the hurricane itself was a priority, and people need to take care of their families and their homes. But it’s just a one-week blip compared to some of the major injuries and incidents that put people out for longer periods of time. So frankly the last five, six weeks have not only been the best TV ratings of the year for us, the best business period of the year for us.”

Tony Khan on whether there will be a Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite this year: “I can tell you that there will be Winter is Coming again this year.”

