Tony Khan on AEW Dark & Elevation’s Success as Developmental Brands, Progress of Women’s Division

Tony Khan weighed in on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation and how they’ve worked as developmental platforms during a new interview. During his discussion with PWInsider, Khan talked about how they’ve been able to use Dark and Dynamite to build up talent, as well as the progress of their women’s division. You can check out highlights below:

On AEW Dark and Elevation serving as developmental platforms: “I think Dark has been a great platform and now Elevation for developmental, nobody can deny it. Everybody’s, in the world of wrestling, is clearly paying attention to it because a lot of recruitment of people who come in and make appearances on Dark, there’s no doubt that those people seem to get a lot of tryouts in the world of wrestling and vice versa, to be honest. There’s a lot of people that have made appearances and done things in the world of wrestling, and I try to scout out and I’ve got a great, great group of people. It starts from the Young Bucks and Cody and Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. And so many other people in AEW have come to me with names and suggestions of people that would be great for Dark. And a lot of those people have been great and also for Elevation. And working with different companies, working with New Japan. I’ve put together deals. Booked Ren Narita, For example, through Kenny. We booked Takeshita through DDT, which was great. And to get Takeshita in, he was tremendous.”

on the progress of the women’s division: “And then also with women’s wrestling, I’ve made different agreements and we’ve been able to do different things there. Thunder Rosa has been great on Dynamite and had one of the best matches we’ve ever had on Dynamite. She’s a huge part of the AEW family. Thunder Rosa of course came through when I opened the forbidden door, so to speak, through my friendship with Billy and that’s how she started working with us and it turned into something really special. I saw magic with her and I saw that we could do something really special and I wanted to make her and Britt a really iconic rivalry and if you look really far back, it was a long time coming when they had their Lights Out Match. It was a long told story and it’s one of my favorite stories we’ve ever done. And Thunder Rosa, in addition to being a great wrestler, has brought some great talent in. So Thunder Rosa’s scouted, some wrestlers we brought in for Dark.”