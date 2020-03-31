wrestling / News
Various News: Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s AEW Dark, Opening Video For Tonight’s TNA: One Night Only
– Tony Khan took to Twitter today to hype tonight’s AEW Dark, which features Jon Moxley wrestling and more.
“We have the #AEW Champion @JonMoxley in action tonight on #AEWDark, + @Perfec10n, @sammyguevara, & @DarbyAllin take on top independent wrestlers tonight as well! @CodyRhodes & @tonyschiavone24 are on commentary, & they’ll reveal the first half of the TNT Title Tournament bracket!”
Set for tonight’s show:
* Shawn Dean vs. Shawn Spears
* Matt Sells vs. Sammy Guevara
* Preston Vance vs. Darby Allin
* Faboo Andre vs. Jon Moxley
We have the #AEW Champion @JonMoxley in action tonight on #AEWDark, + @Perfec10n, @sammyguevara, & @DarbyAllin take on top independent wrestlers tonight as well! @CodyRhodes & @tonyschiavone24 are on commentary, & they’ll reveal the first half of the TNT Title Tournament bracket! https://t.co/n0ZOBh0aq0
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 31, 2020
– Impact Wrestling has released the opening video for tonight’s TNA: One Night Only special on AXS TV. Also below is what has been announced for the show.
*Rhino vs. Madman Fulton.
*Scott Steiner has a live microphone.
*Chase Stevens vs. Hernandez.
*Kid Kash & Johnny Swinger vs. Manik & Suicide.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Blasts Matt Hardy – Chris Jericho AEW Segment, Says They Buried Schiavone & Jericho Shouldn’t Have Put Up With It, Calls Tony Khan A ‘Mark’
- Shane Helms Recalls Asking Vince McMahon to Let Him Call Cruiserweight Title the ‘CW Title’
- Jim Cornette on Jake Roberts’ Claim That Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels Were the Worst WWE Champions, Knocks Miz & Diesel
- Goldberg Says He Won At Wrestlemania 20 Because Vince ‘Wanted To Kill Brock More’