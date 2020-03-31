Various News: Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s AEW Dark, Opening Video For Tonight’s TNA: One Night Only

– Tony Khan took to Twitter today to hype tonight’s AEW Dark, which features Jon Moxley wrestling and more.

“We have the #AEW Champion @JonMoxley in action tonight on #AEWDark, + @Perfec10n, @sammyguevara, & @DarbyAllin take on top independent wrestlers tonight as well! @CodyRhodes & @tonyschiavone24 are on commentary, & they’ll reveal the first half of the TNT Title Tournament bracket!”

Set for tonight’s show:

* Shawn Dean vs. Shawn Spears

* Matt Sells vs. Sammy Guevara

* Preston Vance vs. Darby Allin

* Faboo Andre vs. Jon Moxley

– Impact Wrestling has released the opening video for tonight’s TNA: One Night Only special on AXS TV. Also below is what has been announced for the show.

*Rhino vs. Madman Fulton.

*Scott Steiner has a live microphone.

*Chase Stevens vs. Hernandez.

*Kid Kash & Johnny Swinger vs. Manik & Suicide.