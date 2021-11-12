wrestling / News
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Double Or Nothing Returning to Las Vegas Next Year
November 11, 2021 | Posted by
AEW will be returning to Las Vegas next year for Double Or Nothing, as confirmed by Tony Khan on Thursday. During the media scrum promoting this weekend’s All Out, Khan confirmed (per Wrestling Inc.) that the yearly PPV will return to Las Vegas after taking place in Jacksonville the past two years due to the pandemic.
Khan also noted that AEW plans to run shows on the West Coast next year, noting that they spent much of 2021 making up for shows in locations that they had to cancel during the pandemic.
