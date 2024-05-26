Tony Khan Previews AEW Double Or Nothing’s ‘Triple Main Event’

AEW Double or Nothing features what the company describes as a “triple main event,” and Tony Khan previews the matches ahead of tonight’s show. Khan spoke on the Double or Nothing media call about the three matches — the AEW World Title match, the TBS Championship bout and Anarchy in the Arena — and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On the show having a triple main event: “I felt like these are three matches that were uniquely positioned on the shows that all have really important stakes for different reasons. I think Swerve Strickland is a great, great champion for AEW. He has really done very well for us since winning the championship. He’s been involved in some major segments, had a great first defense of the title against Claudio Castagnoli on a really important episode of TV. It was very prominently positioned after NBA playoffs on TNT. Then, we’ve got Christian Cage, who has been, in my opinion, an MVP of AEW television over the past year. and what Christian Cage has done for the company, it is unbelievable.”

on the Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale match: “To be the champion and have people gunning for you, that’s one thing. But then to have somebody gunning for you, have that person be one of the best wrestlers in the world, and they haven’t been able to wrestle for a full year, and every single day they have woken up and they blame you for that, it’s just a tremendous situation.”

On the Anarchy in the Arena bout: “We have the Anarchy in the Arena, which is going to be really crazy. The last couple of years, I think the Anarchy in the Arena match has been one of the best wrestling matches in the world. Yet, it has been, at various points, not really wrestling. It’s been street fighting, brawling, and pure anarchy as advertised.”