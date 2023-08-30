Tony Khan Says Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Has Undergone Some Changes

Tony Khan has revealed that tonight’s AEW Dynamite has been changed up due to a couple of factors. Khan posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to announce the situation, writing:

“Due to minor illnesses to big talent traveling this week, + Hurricane Idalia affecting flights, I’ve changed some plans for #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! Coming off All In, @AEW’s greatest night + the most tickets sold for any wrestling show ever, expect a great Dynamite TONIGHT on TBS!”