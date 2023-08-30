wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Has Undergone Some Changes
Tony Khan has revealed that tonight’s AEW Dynamite has been changed up due to a couple of factors. Khan posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to announce the situation, writing:
“Due to minor illnesses to big talent traveling this week, + Hurricane Idalia affecting flights, I’ve changed some plans for #AEWDynamite TONIGHT!
Coming off All In, @AEW’s greatest night + the most tickets sold for any wrestling show ever, expect a great Dynamite TONIGHT on TBS!”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2023
