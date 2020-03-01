Tony Khan On Why He Has No Interest In Moving AEW Dynamite to Monday Nights

Despite recent comments by Cody Rhodes that he wouldn’t mind seeing AEW Dynamite moving to Monday nights in five years, Fightful reports that Tony Khan has no plans to move AEW from Wednesday nights, as he wants to avoid competition with the NFL on Monday nights (the Khan family owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars) and Tuesday nights wouldn’t work on TNT due to TNT’s NBA TV deal.

Khan also discussed Cody’s comments about Dynamite moving to Monday nights during the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum.

“First of all, what Cody brings to the company is amazing. He’s like one of my best friends and someone I collaborate real closely on a daily basis and on an hourly. When he does those media calls, it’s great and I was listening to it. At times, I am usually smiling or laughing but that would have been one of the times I wished I could have jumped in. That may be his view for five years as his personal view and that might be his view as the Executive Vice President, but as the President, CEO and the owner of AEW, I’m telling you I want to be on Wednesday nights. The most important thing in the world to me is this show and that we got a chance to do it through 2023, we’re on Wednesday nights for four years. I have no intentions of moving for a variety of reasons. I’m really happy with where we are, the relationship that we have with TNT. It’s a night that works great for them and their programming slot and we have been a top performer for them in the night and through the week as an original series. We have been competing with the top programs on cable on Wednesdays. Also, I said from the beginning, I never want to compete with Monday Night Football. I think they’re the greatest franchise on cable, so I don’t want to do it, plus my family and I own 100 percent of the Jaguars, so we are as big a partner with the NFL as anyone. We have this great cable series and franchise and we don’t want to compete with that, but also it doesn’t make sense for AEW. I don’t want to be on Mondays at all.”