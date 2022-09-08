Tony Khan Calls Last Night AEW Dynamite One Of His Favorites, Hypes Rampage

Tony Khan took to social media on Wednesday to react to last night’s episode of Dynamite and promise a great episode of Rampage this week. Khan posted to his Twitter account to thank fans for the show’s ratings, writing:

Last night’s #AEWDynamite was also one of my favorite shows we’ve ever done. I’m so glad to keep the recent ratings hot streaks going & best of all to have a great Wednesday night wrestling show for the fans I’m excited for #AEWRampage, I *promise* you a great show tomorrow too!

As reported earlier, Dynamite scored a 0.38 demo rating and 1.035 million viewers.