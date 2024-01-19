Tony Khan Reacts To AEW Dynamite Rating, Says 2024 Will Be ‘Amazing’

Tony Khan took to social media to comment on AEW Dynamite’s ratings and promise an “amazing” year for AEW. As reported, Wednesday’s show drew a 0.33 demo rating and 891,000 viewers, both increases from the previous week.

Khan posted to his Twitter account to write:

“Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS last night

Thank you to all the AEW wrestlers + staff + fans Because of you yesterday Dynamite did our biggest @AEWonTV rating since Grand Slam in September! It’s going to be an amazing 2024 for AEW thanks to you all”