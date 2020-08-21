wrestling / News
Tony Khan Addresses ‘Unethical Ticket Resellers’ For August 27th AEW Dynamite
After announcing that AEW would allow a limited number of fans to attend the August 27th Dyamite at Daily’s Place and that the event would follow state and local regulations, Tony Khan took to Twitter today to address “unethical ticket resellers.”
Khan noted that these resellers are buying outdoor seat pods which are meant for family & friends, then attempting to try and split them up, which would result in strangers sitting together. Khan said that they will look for people who are doing this and cancel all split pods.
“We’ve seen unethical ticket resellers bought outdoor seat pods meant for family/friends & illegally tried to split them, theoretically to put unacquainted fans sat together. Nope. We’ll seek out & cancel any split pods to ensure fans can enjoy the show while keeping safe distance”
Thank you to all of the great wrestling fans who support AEW! Here is my full statement regarding the illegal and unethical outdoor seating pod splitting on the secondary ticket resale market, a move by predatory online ticket resellers which won’t work and won’t be tolerated: pic.twitter.com/CTC2ETNviA
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 21, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Erick Rowan On If He Was Contacted For Wyatt Swamp Fight, Viewing His WWE Experience As Positive
- Bret Hart Recalls WrestleMania 8 Match With Roddy Piper, Blading For The Match, How They Avoided Being Fined
- Asuka on Potentially Bringing in Her Evil Clown Persona to WWE, Being Sad That Kairi Sane Is Gone From WWE
- Chris Jericho Compliments Johnny Gargano for New Nickname, Gargano Responds