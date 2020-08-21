Tony Khan Addresses ‘Unethical Ticket Resellers’ For August 27th AEW Dynamite

After announcing that AEW would allow a limited number of fans to attend the August 27th Dyamite at Daily’s Place and that the event would follow state and local regulations, Tony Khan took to Twitter today to address “unethical ticket resellers.”

Khan noted that these resellers are buying outdoor seat pods which are meant for family & friends, then attempting to try and split them up, which would result in strangers sitting together. Khan said that they will look for people who are doing this and cancel all split pods.

“We’ve seen unethical ticket resellers bought outdoor seat pods meant for family/friends & illegally tried to split them, theoretically to put unacquainted fans sat together. Nope. We’ll seek out & cancel any split pods to ensure fans can enjoy the show while keeping safe distance”