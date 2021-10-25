Tony Khan Announces AEW Dynamite Will Air Live Coast-To-Coast Moving Forward

Tony Khan has announced that AEW Dynamite will now be airing live coast-to-coast in the United States moving forward. There had been conflicting reports on Dynamite potentially switching to live broadcasts on the West Coast, but Khan has now made it official.

“Great news for you great wrestling fans who support @AEW: we’re back on Wednesdays for #AEWDynamite starting this week in just over 48 hours, from now on we’re officially LIVE everywhere in America! Dynamite every Wednesday @ 8pm ET, 7pm CT, 6pm MT, 5pm PT! See you all Wednesday!” Khan wrote.

He then thanked TNT for making the move possible.

“Thank you so much to our great partners at @TNTdrama for making it possible for us to serve every fan in every town in America with @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite LIVE every Wednesday! Time & time again, TNT have been great partners & I think this is a great move for fans coast-to-coast!”



