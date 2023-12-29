Tony Khan On AEW’s Executive Departures, Thinks He’ll Have Exciting Things To Announce

Tony Khan weighed in on AEW’s recent executive departures, noting that he expects to have some exciting things to announce soon. The company has had a number of recent backstage individuals leave including Live Events & Touring VP Rafael Morffi, SVP Megha Parekh and QT Marshall. During the media call promoting Worlds End, Khan was asked about the exits and touched on his plans to replace them. You can see some highlights below:

On if he has replacements set up for the departing executives: “I have some pretty big things to announce uh going forward. Obviously, it’s a lot of people I really value. You said a lot of great names, I mean I could write a book on each of these people. I really value them, I think when you talk about Dana [Massie], Raf[ael Morffi] and QT [Marshall], each of them has been with us since the beginning and made huge contributions to the company. And well, really very challenging uh to to to have people like that step away. But I think the company’s growing, and I’m very excited about what we’ll be doing in 2024.”

On bringing in new people: “I believe that on the business side and on the operational side, the company continues to grow. I have certainly been looking at making more hires and growing the company, and I’m working on stuff I’m really excited about. And at the end of the year of course, [it’s] not unusual sometimes in businesses for contract things to expire December 31st at the end of the year. And and new cycles to start January 1st. And just like the name of the pay-per-view this Saturday night, World’s End, it’s going to be a new group. And there’ll be some new things happening, and I’m really excited about it. I would be remiss to say I’m really grateful for all the contributions of the people you just mentioned and going forward, I think we’ll have some exciting things to announce.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.