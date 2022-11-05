Tony Khan Teases AEW Expanding Live Calendar Next Year, Talks Pro Wrestling NOAH Booking Shinsuke Nakamura

Tony Khan has a new executive in charge of live events in Jeff Jarrett, and he says they’re excited to expand their live calendar in 2023. Khan touched on the topic during his conversation with Sports Illustrated and you can see some highlights below:

On Colt Cabana’s appearance on Dynamite: “Chris Jericho has been wrestling a number of former Ring of Honor champions, competing against a number of ROH’s greatest stars like Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Dalton Castle, Bandido and now, Colt Cabana. It’s been an exciting series of matches against some great wrestlers who have legendary histories in Ring of Honor, and we’re seeing the ROH stars trying to stop Jericho from desecrating that title.”

On Jeff Jarrett signing with AEW and the possibility of more live events next year: “It makes a lot of sense for AEW to expand our live calendar in 2023 and beyond. There are many places in the U.S. and all over the world where AEW is very popular, and this is a strategic opportunity to expand. We also have Ring of Honor. There are a lot of exciting possibilities for us in live events, and Jeff has such extensive experience as a third-generation businessman in pro wrestling. He’s got tremendous experience in a number of fields, including live event promotions and international distribution. His insight and knowledge are very valuable, and I’m excited to have Jeff join our great team.”

On Pro Wrestling NOAH seeking AEW’s approval before booking Shinsuke Nakamura: “Yes. I have no problem with Nakamura working with them. It’s completely cool with us. This is about Muta. It’s great that wrestlers from all over the world can come together and pay tribute to Muta.”