Tony Khan Says AEW Fight for the Fallen Staging Inspired By South Park

July 14, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Tony Khan AEW Double or Nothing

Tony Khan took to Twitter following tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen to note that the staging for the show was actually inspired by South Park, as you can see in the image below.

He wrote: “Thank you to everyone who watched @AEWrestling #FightForTheFallen live or on @brlive US/Canada or @FiteTV elsewhere. Over a year ago I dreamed this staging watched South Park, @dailysplace was great tonight! This show wasn’t designed to profit, glad to give back to Jacksonville!”

