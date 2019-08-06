Tony Khan Says AEW Took a Financial Bath on the Free B/R Live Shows, Explains Why He Was Willing to Do It, Expects Huge Revenue Streams After TNT Move

– Decider recently interviewed AEW President Tony Khan, who admitted that AEW took bath financially on the recent free live shows on Bleacher Report Live, and he personally took a big hit financially on those events. As noted, both AEW Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen were available for free on the Bleacher Report Live streaming service. Meanwhile, AEW All Out will be available on pay-per-view this month, similar to Double or Nothing. Below are some highlights.

Khan on AEW taking a bath on the free shows and why he did it: “In terms of putting shows out there for free, we took a bath financially on that and I took a big hit, and I was willing to do it as a company because I believed in our brand of wrestling.”

Khan on AEW’s move to weekly TV on TNT this fall: “There hasn’t been a legitimate other company [besides WWE] presenting weekly, high quality wrestling, and never before was HD available. The revenue streams are going to be huge.”

Tony Khan on making the company wrestler-friendly: “We’re basing the company to be way more wrestler-friendly and in terms of the scheduling, because we’re not going to have a constant touring of five nights a week or anything like that, six nights a week never. And really focusing on that and building the big events, big pay-per-views and streaming specials.”

Khan on taking care of the talent: “I feel very strongly that I want to take care of the talent and I want to protect these guys and girls and everybody.”

His thoughts on Being the Elite: “What Nick does putting Being the Elite together every week and what Matt does both on and off the camera it’s so huge. With Being the Elite you’ll see some of the most innovative stuff, but it’s going to be very different than the weekly TV show. But that’s by design and I want to keep it that way so you’ll have outlets to see different things.”