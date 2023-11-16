Tony Khan On AEW Full Gear Gate So Far, Hopes To Help Promote The Iron Claw

Tony Khan says that the gate for AEW Full Gear is approaching the $1 million range. Khan spoke on a media call on Thursday to promote Saturday’s PPV, and you can see a couple of highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On the gate for Full Gear: “We are approaching it {$1 million). We have a great gate. I think it’s closer to the $900,000 range right now and we have a chance to make a push with a big walk-up. It’s going to be one of the biggest crowds we’ve had all year and a lot of fun.”

On whether AEW may do something to promote The Iron Claw: “With The Iron Claw, yes, I do think there is a great opportunity for us to promote The Iron Claw and I’m optimistic that we can. It’s very cool that we’ll also be going to Dallas along the way, which is pretty neat and means a lot to me. It’s something we do every December and great timing with the release of The Iron Claw.”