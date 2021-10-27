Tony Khan on AEW’s Future Streaming Plans, Will Not Put PPV Events on Ad Supported Streaming

– During a recent conversation with Gavin Bridge for the Monaco Streaming Film Festival, AEW President Tony Khan discussed a potential future streaming deal for AEW. He also indicated that AEW has no plans to make the company’s premium content available as free ad-supported streaming content. Tony Khan stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“There is great demand for it and I’m excited to talk more about it because we’re building every week a great library of content, it gets better and better, and we can also provide more new content. I’m excited to tell people about that, but it’s still something we’re working on. FAST is another subject. We have a lot of content that could be FAST content that isn’t premium content. I’m never going to put the $50 pay-per-views or every episode of Dynamite up on FAST for Free Ad Supported Streaming, it’s just not going to make sense, but there may be some of our programming like Dark, which are our developmental shows, or some of the things we’re talking about like conversational shows, that’s great for FAST. I would much rather have a couple people have a cup of coffee and have a conversation on FAST. It feels like a much more appropriate place for people to sit down and watch that than network television.”

AEW Dynamite will be back on its regular Wednesday night timeslot later tonight on TNT.