Tony Khan Says AEW Hasn’t Discussed A Hall of Fame, Talks Potential Inductees

In an interview with Comic Book Nation (via Fightful), Tony Khan spoke about the possibility of an AEW Hall of Fame, which he admitted has not been discussed yet. He also commented on who he would pick to be inducted.

He said: “We have never talked about a Hall of Fame. Sting is one of the most important people in the history of the wrestling business and certainly one of the most important people ever in AEW. If we ever do an AEW Hall of Fame, certainly the first two people that come to mind that we would have to honor would be Sting and Mr. Brodie Lee. Two of the greatest champions and two of the greatest people we’ve had in AEW. Very different circumstances, but those would be the first two people that come to my mind. Somebody that never got to wrestle in AEW that I also feel very strongly about who needs to be talked about and honored is Jay Briscoe, who I always wanted to bring in to AEW. He was my friend and friends with a lot of people in the locker room and one of the greatest wrestlers I ever worked with and produced. Jay Briscoe is someone very important to all of us, even though he never got the chance to wrestle in AEW. I do think Sting and Mr. Brodie Lee would be great people to build any Hall of Fame class around.“