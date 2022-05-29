Tony Khan On Criticism Of AEW Not Appealing To Broader Audience, Importance Of AEW Focusing On Hardcore Fans

In a recent interview on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Tony Khan discussed Eric Bischoff’s criticism of AEW not appealing to a broader audience, the importance of AEW focusing on hardcore fans, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Tony Khan on Eric Bischoff’s criticism of AEW not appealing to a broader audience and the importance of AEW focusing on hardcore fans: “[WWE] had 40 years to build and grow and develop their business and their philosophies and build up their assets. So it’s totally different than being a startup company. I think it’s different saying ‘this is what I would do with a company that’s been around for really longer than 40 years, but under this current management for 40 years.’ And under that management for 40 years, they’ve had 40 years to implement their own change and their philosophies and do their work and build up their assets. So being a company three years in, it’s a different experience. And Eric is one of the most knowledgeable wrestling executives and certainly one of the most experienced wrestling executives, but I think it’s an apples to oranges comparison. So that’s probably not necessarily fair.

“I think Eric’s point that you want to have a lot of fans is also valid. But my thoughts on it are – and some of this might relate to Eric’s experiences. But certainly, there were a lot of things that happened with the history of WCW, and the rise of WCW and then what became of it, that I think it’s really important to remember the hardcore fan. And it’s something I always keep in mind, and I’m mindful of even when they don’t think I am listening, I am. And you can’t always take action on the things that they’re talking about in a day, but you can take action on a lot of stuff as I plan to. And so I think it’s really a cool thing that you can hopefully get all the fans but always try to be loyal to your hardcore base.”

On how hardcore fans have helped grow AEW: “I think another great thing about the hardcore fan is the word of mouth. From when I started in high school, wrestling was not cool when I first got into high school as a function of what was happening with the world of wrestling. And before it had a chance to get really hot as a business, I made a few fans right off the bat as a virus spreading fan just by being a hardcore that would rope other people into watching wrestling with me. And if you get some social people, what you can get is really good word of mouth, just like in the film industry and with TV shows, which we are a TV show. So I think you can grow your TV show by having a big hardcore base that you service and support, but also by trying to spread the word and trying to not only spread the word of yourself and get out and engage with fans, but hopefully have the fans engaging with other fans. And if the hardcore fans engaged with other fans, all of a sudden, that’s how you make what you might call a casual fan because you can’t have somebody be a hardcore fan overnight.

“We all started watching wrestling at some point. We all had to learn what was going on. We had to learn why they rope break. We had to learn the count outs and we all saw our first disqualification and scratched our heads about what was that. We all have moments that we’ve all shared watching wrestling and learning about the things that happen in a wrestling company. And I think the experience of watching wrestling has changed over the years, but a lot of the philosophies are very similar. And hopefully we can go back to a lot of the things have been successful, while keeping a lot of the things that the fans love about today’s wrestling. And I think in general, all the fans are important, but you have to remember, again, everybody has a beginning. So you want to make fans from the beginning and then hopefully try to make them into hardcore fans. I mean, the more hardcore fan somebody is, that’s good, right?”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Sports Media with Richard Deitsch with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.