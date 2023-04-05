wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says Tonight’s Announcement Is One Of AEW’s Most Important Announcements Ever
In a post on Twitter yesterday, AEW CEO Tony Khan hyped his ‘very important’ announcement on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. He called it one of the most important announcements in company history.
He wrote: “Tomorrow live on TBS, Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite returns to New York @UBSArena! I believe tomorrow will be one of our most important Wednesday Night Dynamite shows we’ve done, with great wrestling and story + one of our most important announcements ever in AEW tomorrow on TBS!”
