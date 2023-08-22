Tony Khan Says AEW Is Keeping Eye On Cash Wheeler Situation

Cash Wheeler’s recent arrest is something that AEW is keeping a close eye on, per Tony Khan. As has been reported, Wheeler is still set to compete at AEW All In despite his arrest on an assault charge where he allegedly flashed a gun at someone during an apparent road rage-style incident. Khan was asked about the matter on today’s media call promoting All In, and said that it’s an “inconclusive situation” that they’re monitoring closely.

“As for things that have happened outside of the ring, I can’t comment on the specifics at this time because I still don’t know everything,” Khan said (per Fightful). “We’re still learning facts. Based on the information we have at this time, we’re still keeping an eye on that situation. At this time, I think it’s a very inconclusive situation. It differs from other times where we’ve come in and weighed in or acted on a situation based on the evidence because, in this case, with everything we’re looking at, I don’t think we have those facts right now. At this point, I think it’s rather inconclusive. I do very much look forward to the match and we’ll keep an eye out throughout this weekend and as long as it’s a pending situation.”

When asked when he learned about the situation, Khan said, “Because of the nature of it, I’ll be honest, it’s not like I’ve known for a long time, but on the other hand, I have tried to gather all the facts and information. I still think we don’t have all the facts here. I don’t want to comment too much on the situation, but we’re still gathering information and that’s what I’ve been trying to do for several days.”