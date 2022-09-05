Tony Khan Talks Chances For AEW Match With Sammy Guevara And Eddie Kingston

On a recent media call, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the chances of seeing a matchup of Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara in the wake of their backstage confrontation (via Wrestling Inc). Tension between the two has been clearly evident recently, although overtures at some sort of resolution between the pair took place backstage at August 31st’s AEW Dynamite. Khan, however, doesn’t seem particularly hopeful that things are peaceful enough to get anything involving both men scheduled.

“I’m not sure. I think it would be a great match and at one point the challenge was out there, but I’m not sure,” Khan said. “It’s something that obviously the two guys have not gotten along and sometimes that lends itself very well to a pro wrestling match to see people settle their differences in the ring. I think that’s what we all like to see. So, I would certainly be up for it if it’s something where they both wanted to sign the contract and get in the ring with each other, but it takes, in this case, three to tango and I’m there, but I’m only one of the three.”