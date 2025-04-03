Tony Khan Says Recent AEW MAX Viewership Report ‘Consistent’ With What He’s Heard

As previously reported, the numbers for AEW programming on MAX were revealed earlier this week, as BJ Bethel with SEScoops noted that AEW Dynamite has been averaging 500,000 viewers on MAX. Combined with their live TBS audience, that puts the show at around 1.1 to 1.2 million viewers per week. During today’s AEW Dynasty media call (via Fightful), AEW President Tony Khan said that the report is consistent with what he has heard about the MAX numbers.

He said: “I thought that was a really exciting report for AEW and very consistent with everything we’ve been told. While the numbers are being kept close to the vest, we’re one of the top sports streaming shows and that report was consistent with what I’ve heard.”