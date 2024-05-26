Tony Khan On AEW’s Media Rights Talks, Growth Over Five Years

Tony Khan recently spoke about AEW’s media rights negotiations and where the company has grown in its five years of existence. Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On the company’s growth: “It’s amazing how far we’ve come. When we came to Vegas five years ago for the original Double or Nothing, we had never done a single episode of AEW TV. We hadn’t launched Dynamite yet. We were a brand-new company doing our very first show.”

On their media rights negotiations: “It’s a really exciting time for AEW. We’re in active negotiations for the AEW media rights. Warner Bros. Discovery continues to be the best possible partner, and they’ve helped us grow this brand. It’s going to be a very exciting remainder to this year, and we’ll find out where AEW is going to live. For everyone who cares about AEW all over the world, we’re in a great position. This is going to work out really well for AEW. We’re having great talks, and people should feel very confident about what that means for the wrestlers, the staff, and the fans. As a result of everyone’s hard work and endless support from the fans, there will be a tremendous deal for AEW. The outlook for the company is so bright moving forward.”

On AEW’s roster: “Our roster is the strongest group in all of wrestling. This is where the best come to wrestle. That’s more than a slogan, it’s a mindset–and it’s the truth. We’re very proud of what we’re accomplishing, and this is only the beginning.”