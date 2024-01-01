Tony Khan on AEW Interest In Mercedes Mone, Deonna Purrazzo

Tony Khan said during the AEW Worlds End post-show media scrum when asked by Fightful’s Kate Elizabeth that AEW plans to be very active in the free agent market in 2024 as it pertains to Mercedes Mone, Deonna Purrazzo, and Kamille. Highlights from his comments are below.

“I would say you just named some great wrestlers. I will be very active in the market signing great wrestlers, I always have been whenever great names come up, and you can expect that,” Khan said.

Mone did appear at AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium, but was only in the crowd.