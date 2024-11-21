Tony Khan Says AEW Will Be In Nearly Double Available Homes After Debut On Max

Tony Khan is excited for AEW’s arrival on Max in January, noting that it will put them in almost double the potential households. AEW Dynamite and Collision will be simulcast on Max starting in January, and Khan weighed in on the matter in an interview with Q101.

“It was great to be able to into November with Full Gear, this event that fans love every year, get fans excited, play the November Rain video and get people back into that groove,” Khan said (per Fightful). “So for us, I do think it’s important to look at how the universe changes. Things will change again next year because a lot of the audience will be exposed to AEW for the first time, there’s people that don’t have cable or satellite anymore, and they mostly have cut the cord, and they stream, and having AEW live on Max, it’s gonna open so many new fans up to the experience for the first time ever.”

He continued, “We’ll be available in almost twice as many homes as we are now starting in January. It’s pretty amazing. It’s gonna be a really exciting time. I hope we can make some new wrestling fans and new AEW fans when AEW goes to Max.”

AEW presents Full Gear this weekend, live on PPV.