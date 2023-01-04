Tony Khan On Whether AEW’s New Look Will Carry Over to PPVs

AEW Dynamite debuts a new look this week, and Tony Khan recently talked about whether that look will carry over to PPVs and more. Khan spoke with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling for a new interview promoting Wednesday’s show, and you can see a couple highlights below (per Fightful):

On the new set design: “It’s a sports-based presentation and that’s what we always go for. It’s a great pro wrestling show and we wanted to change the set to reflect a new era, and I think it’s going to be a great look. It’s a great set. It’s still going to be the same great wrestling with new matches and new stories and a lot to look forward to.”

On if the new design will be seen on PPVs like AEW Revolution: “I think [it] may, but Revolution traditionally has its own color scheme. Traditionally, we’ve had that kind of green futuristic look that will actually flow really well with a set and design we have now. It’s set up for those kind of color changes. With that grid matrix we have now, it’s very consistent, and more similar to Revolution than anything else we have.”