Tony Khan on AEW and NJPW’s Relationship Being ‘Mutually Beneficial,’ Forbidden Door Event

– On last night’s AEW Dynamite, a joint event between AEW and NJPW was announced for June called the Forbidden Door. Following the reveal, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on the announcement and shared his comments on the milestone partnership. Below are some highlights:

Tony Khan on AEW and NJPW collaborating on a pay-per-view event together: “It would have been unfathomable to collaborate on a pay-per-view when AEW first started, but a lot has changed since then in the world of wrestling. I believe we’ve earned their trust. We started working closely together last year. The more we’ve collaborated, the better the relationship has become and the more trust we’ve built. It’s culminating at this huge event on pay-per-view with the stars of AEW and the stars of New Japan Pro-Wrestling colliding at Forbidden Door.”

Khan on AEW and NJPW’s relationship being mutually beneficial: “It’s a mutually beneficial relationship. Many of our top stars in AEW have wrestled in New Japan and held titles there. A lot of the biggest names from New Japan have never been to AEW, and there are a lot of great wrestlers here that have been in the ring with Okada, Tetsuya Naito, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi, and so many others. I’m excited for fans to see matches they’ve always wanted to see.”

On what this even means for wrestling fans: “This is going to be very exciting for wrestling fans. We’re going to open the forbidden door together.”

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is scheduled for Sunday, June 26. The event will be held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on PPV. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, May 6.