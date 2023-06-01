Tony Khan Weighs In On AEW’s Options For FAST Streaming

AEW has yet to land a streaming home for its archive content, and Tony Khan believes there’s great potential in a FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel. Khan spoke with Variety for a new interview and talked about the potential of getting the brand a channel on a FAST service, plus more. You can check out the highlights below:

On the company’s discussions with streaming platforms: “As we build a great library of historical content, it presents more and more opportunities for a potential FAST entry I think. I think that’s a decision we need to make in part with our domestic media partners, with Warner Bros. Discovery, who have great presence in the world of streaming, and figure out what makes sense for us in terms of our partnership. Because absolutely there is money on the table for streaming pro wrestling events…So there could be great opportunities there.”

On exploring their streaming options: “Domestically we’re still looking for the right solution, and it’s a very exciting time for us because the streaming business continues to grow here domestically and frankly the value of AEW events continues to grow… I believe as the landscape changes we can expand AEW’s streaming revenue multiple times over.”