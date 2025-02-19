Tony Khan & AEW Reportedly Pleased With Grand Slam Australia Numbers, Response

This past weekend’s AEW Grand Slam Australia reportedly made Tony Khan and the company happy with its ratings performance. As previously reported, the show did a 0.21 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 502,000 viewers, a major leap from AEW Collision’s regular numbers on Saturday. An essential caveat on that is that the show has the AEW All-Star game as its lead-in, which boosted the numbers and helped the opening match draw over a 0.38 demo rating and one million viewers. The rest of the show was significantly down from that first quarter, though again as a caveat it was airing in a much later timeslot than AEW Collision normally airs.

Nonetheless, Fightful Select reports that Khan and other in the company were very happy with the number as well as having the All-Star Game as a lead-in, and by the overall positive buzz around the show. Khan was said to have been vocal in his opinion thatr it was one of the better runs of Collision that they’ve had of late.

AEW had another similar situation in December when the December 21st, 2024 episode of Collision aired later, but the NCAA college football game served as a lead-in which benefited the show’s ratings with a 0.20 demo rating and 635,000 viewers. People in WBD suggested that there are likely to be more, similar situations if they think Collision’s numbers can benefit. Khan is said to have been a supporter of utilizing the NBA All Star weekend lead in this way.

As always, the numbers do not include AEW viewership on Max, for which the numbers aren’t available.