Tony Khan Says Fight for the Fallen Is Closer to the AEW Product That Will be on TNT, Addresses Show Length, TV Venue and Dates to be Revealed Before All Out

– Following AEW Fight for the Fallen, company president Tony Khan spoke to the media in a press scrum to talk about the show. Khan discussed AEW’s upcoming TNT show during the scrum and mentioned that Fight for the Fallen is closer to what we can expect for the upcoming weekly TV product. Below are some highlights and a video of the scrum (video via Chris Van Vliet’s channel).

Tony Khan on his multiple responsibilities and businesses: “I’m an owner of all three: AEW; and Fullham; and the Jaguars. And I own a lot of other businesses too, and it’s really hard and really complicated. It’s like one of those sitcomes where you’re on like three dates at the same time, and you’re like running out. And you’ve got people in one room and you’re going in. It’s really hard, but I do my best to devote attention to it, and I do think I add value to all the companies or I wouldn’t be as involved day-to-day as I am.”

Khan on which contracts are the hardest to deal with: “I don’t know, the hardest, this was really like a really unique thing because it’s like a wild west market because you’re like pulling wrestlers from all over the world. And it’s kind of like English football too. You’re pulling people from all the over the world. It’s very challenging. I would say English football, like getting people, is very challenging because people start very young. You’re taking players when they’re teenagers. We put multiple players in games at high levels at 16 years old, not just one, but multiple players that are really good. So, it’s really challenging.”

Khan on making tag team match the main event: “I was in a group chat. We were talking about it in like our collective chat that’s just tens of thousands of pages deep. And it was one of those things, and I can’t remember if it was Cody or Matt or Nick. But somebody said it and just that we do it. It might’ve been Cody. But the guys dreamed it up, and it was like, ‘Perfect.’ It was one of those things, like so often, one of us has an idea that’s good, and everyone’s going to chime in, like, ‘Yeah. That’s a really good idea.’ Like yeah, we all bought into it right away. It was a great, perfect main event for this. It was like a feel good match on a show where there was — like Chris [Jericho] got heat on Hangman, and Hangman obviously got the comeback, but really a feel good show in a lot of ways. I don’t think we really crossed lines or didn’t intend to at least and still presented like a really compelling show, which is our goal for TV. I think it was a pretty good run. It was a very different show from Fyter [Fest]. And yeah, a lot of people will ask me like what you might see different from Fyter from our TV show. I think this show was probably more reminiscent of what you’ll see on TNT.”

Tony Khan on the timing and matches for the show: “I thought it was really good. Certainly, like Cody said, with the heat and stuff, maybe we could’ve done one less match. But I felt like every match was really good, and there wasn’t one match I wouldn’t want to have because I thought everybody delivered. And we told story with compelling reasons. For there to be all those matches, either going into it or at least coming out, there were really compelling reasons for all these matches. And you may not know yet, but we’ll have compelling reasons that we did those matches. I thought it was a great. I really loved the show. My feeling watching it, I thought it was a great length, but I understand if it was a really hot where you were — but I didn’t feel that. I felt like people loved the main event. Certainly everybody was really excited and pumped for the speech at the end. I mean the match is over, and still, everybody couldn’t get enough of what they were seeing because everybody knew it was a special moment. Both the reconciliation of Cody and Dustin and the Young Bucks, but also, what was to come with the check celebration. It was cool for me to get my dad out there. I was excited to do that; have Kenny go out with him and Brandi. That was neat.”

Tony Khan on the venues for AEW on TNT in October: “It won’t be that long. It’s coming. It’s coming. We’ll definitely have an announcement soon. And I would say, hopefully, we’ve got a lot to do before All Out, but we’ve also got some time before All Out to build up the stories. Build up the Chris Jericho/Hangman title match. Build up Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley, and build up Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears. And build up more of these big matches that we have planned. And so, I think like, I would say, well before All Out. I can’t give an exact date, but it will be well before All Out. But we’re really focused on getting to All Out. And along the way, I’ll definitely have more information.”

