Tony Khan Says AEW Will Run Prudential Center in September

Tony Khan has revealed that before AEW makes their New York debut in September, they will have a show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Speaking with WFAN’s Moose and Maggie, Khan revealed that they will be running the venue for the September 15th episode of Dynamite.

“This is not the announcement but I’m very excited,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “We’re going to be coming up and doing a show at the Prudential Center in Newark on September 15. This is a reschedule of a show we sold a ton of tickets for and had a ton of excitement around last year right when the pandemic started. And we’re really excited to be coming to the Prudential Center September 15.”

The company was originally going to run the Prudential Center in March of last year with Blood & Guts before the pandemic lockdown.