Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Relationship With STARDOM, Says It’s Been a Pleasure

Tony Khan reflected on AEW’s new working relationship with STARDOM. AEW has begun working with the promotion since STARDOM parted ways with Rossy Ogawa, and Khan reflected on the relationship on the ROH Supercard of Honor media call. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the AEW-STARDOM relationship: “[Laughs] Well, it’s a much better relationship now, I can tell you that. It’s been a real pleasure working with the new STARDOM management. I’m very grateful to our partners at Bushiroad and very grateful to STARDOM and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Really, I think, it’s a new day, for sure, with STARDOM and AEW, and the new management has been tremendous to work with. Very grateful to them, and very excited to have STARDOM represented in ROH. Again, I think in ROH, you’re seeing, a lot of the best women’s wrestling is happening in ROH right now, and President Okada, from STARDOM, has been a great friend to us, and it’s a young relationship, but Taro’s just a great guy and very honest and he’s been very open, and it’s been 180 degrees, what it had been like working with STARDOM up to this point.

“When I worked with Bushiroad in the past, when there were wrestlers interested in coming to America, I believe the parent company, and specifically in our past dealings with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, if there’s a wrestler interested in coming here, typically they’ve been very open, and I have never wanted to go behind their back and work behind their back, and I’ve always been very open about the deals. I felt like that was a good relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and there’s always been the understanding that if somebody was going to come to America, I think everybody would rather have those people in AEW, where they are still part of the family, they can still come work at the shows. In all these cases where people have come over, I have never gone behind their back. I always go through the front door, and that is something I would appreciate the same l kindness and the same courtesy, and it’s a real relationship, and we’re real people, and nobody’s perfect, but I think we’ve really come together and built a great working relationship where there’s so many positive things happening, and now I’m really excited that that’s gonna be able to happen with STARDOM too.”

On recruiting Mariah May: “When I recruited Mariah May, and Mariah May was somebody I really wanted to bring here, and had a plan for her, and ideas for her, and I had to get in touch with Mariah myself, which is very different from what it’s been like working with New Japan, and that was because we had a totally different kind of relationship with STARDOM at the time. Now, here we are, and STARDOM is sending great talent over, working with us, they want to partner with us. It’s a very new day, and a different time, and it’s great working with STARDOM, and President Okada at STARDOM has been an awesome partner for us, and I’m very grateful to him, and I’m very glad that they made the change that they made.”