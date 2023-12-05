– Speaking to The New York Post, AEW CEO Tony Khan discussed the upcoming retirement of WWE Hall of Famer and AEW wrestler Sting at next year’s AEW Revolution event, signing with Ric Flair, along with a high-paying sponsorship to Flair’s Wooooo! Energy brand. Below are some highlights:

On approaching Sting about All In 2024: “I wanted to know if Sting believed he could participate next year, and I knew he felt like he might not have another year left in him when we were at Wembley this year but he was still feeling very good and he wants to stay feeling very good through his retirement.”

Khan on Sting telling him he wanted to retire earlier: “He told me as we approached this ticket on sale that he did not believe he could make it another year in wrestling and have the best chance for a happy and healthy retirement. He’s doing great right now, and he wants to keep it that way. He plans to keep beating people up and keeping himself healthy.”

His thoughts on Sting’s winning streak: “It’s been two and half years, you’ve won every match you’ve wrestled, wouldn’t it be cool if you had a chance to finish it undefeated [for three years]. Somebody could either stop you to take it away from you. The idea that every match he wrestles somebody is trying to take that unbeaten [streak] on the way [out] is exciting.”

Tony Khan on signing Ric Flair: “We’re not paying Ric Flair; Ric Flair is essentially paying us. We’re getting paid by Wooooo Energy for all of his appearances, so we’re collecting revenue from them.”

Sting will wrestle his final match at AEW Revolution in March. The event will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC on March 3, 2024. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.