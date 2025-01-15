Tony Khan Thinks AEW Return of Kenny Omega Is ‘Exciting’, Hypes Match With Brian Cage

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast (via Fightful), Tony Khan spoke about the return of Kenny Omega to AEW and his match with Brian Cage on tonight’s Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. It will be Omega’s first AEW match in over a year.

Khan said: “It’s so exciting to have some of the top stars returning to AEW. Tonight, Kenny Omega returns to the AEW ring for the first time in over a year. We haven’t seen Kenny Omega in the ring here in America in a really long time. He did have a comeback match in Japan that went very well, but now he’s being tested against one of the most powerful and one of the most impressive athletes in really in my lifetime that I can ever remember, and that’s The Machine Brian Cage. It’s been huge having Kenny Omega back in AEW. I’m incredibly excited about Omega returning to AEW and all the possibilities and everything that comes out of tonight, when Kenny Omega returns to the ring on Dynamite against Brian Cage.“