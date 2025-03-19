Tony Khan Says AEW Revolution Was A Huge Commercial Success

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), AEW President Tony Khan hyped the most recent AEW PPV, Revolution, which he said was a ‘huge commercial success’ for the company.

He said: “This was such a home run. It’s one of the best shows we’ve ever done, it’s one of the best venues we’ve been to. The fans were great in the arena. But also, it was a huge commercial success. We sold over 12,000 tickets. We had a huge amount of fans in the building. We also had a huge pay-per-view audience, one of our biggest pay-per-view audiences we’ve had and the biggest audience we’ve had since we were at Wembley Stadium last year for All In, for sure. This is one of the biggest Revolutions ever in terms of the live gate and in terms of the pay-per-view.“