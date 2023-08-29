wrestling

Tony Khan Reportedly Letting AEW Roster Members Skip Dynamite For Bray Wyatt Services

AEW Dynamite may be down some people this week or next, as Tony Khan is letting talent skip the show to attend services for Bray Wyatt. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp announced that Khan is has offered to let talent skip the show in order to attend the services for the late WWE star, who passed away last week.

It’s not yet been confirmed when such services will take place. Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the NOW Arena in just outside Chicago, Illinois.

