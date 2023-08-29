wrestling
Tony Khan Reportedly Letting AEW Roster Members Skip Dynamite For Bray Wyatt Services
August 29, 2023 | Posted by
AEW Dynamite may be down some people this week or next, as Tony Khan is letting talent skip the show to attend services for Bray Wyatt. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp announced that Khan is has offered to let talent skip the show in order to attend the services for the late WWE star, who passed away last week.
It’s not yet been confirmed when such services will take place. Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the NOW Arena in just outside Chicago, Illinois.
There may be some absences on AEW Dynamite either this week or next week — whenever they are. Tony Khan offered the show off to anyone who wanted to attend Bray Wyatt's services.
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 29, 2023