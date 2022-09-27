Tony Khan Says AEW Roster & Staff Affected By Hurricane Ian Can Skip This Week’s Dynamite

Tony Khan says that he is allowing any roster members and staff who are affected by Hurricane Ian can skip this week’s Dynamite. The Hurricane is currently approaching Florida, and is expected to pass through Central Florida.

Khan posted to email that he sent an email to those in AEW but wanted to make sure that it got out to everyone in case they missed it in their email, writing:

“For everyone in @AEW, in case you missed our email, anyone worried about Hurricane Ian affecting your travel or home or your family life, it’s voluntary to come to tv this week. Anyone affected by the hurricane can take care of business at home, & we hope to see you all next week”