Tony Khan Says AEW Still Talking With Warner Bros. Discovery About Streaming Plans

Tony Khan recently gave an update on AEW’s discussions with Warner Bros. Discovery about potential streaming plans. During his appearance on the Sports Media Podcast, Khan talked about how they’re continuing to talk with their broadcast partner about potential streaming strategies as well as how the ROH library and potential weekly content is an asset. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On their discussions with Warner Bros. Discovery about streaming: “There’s a lot of potential for us to expand our business into streaming … especially with the new company that’s emerged post-merger with Warner Bros. Discovery being so strong in streaming and having exciting plans going forward. That’s something we’re continuing to talk to them about, and I’m very fortunate to work with such a big company where hopefully we can explore that … We’ve put together hundreds of hours of great footage and had the ability to produce so much great content on a weekly basis, in addition to what’s on TNT and TBS every Wednesday and every Friday.”

On the ROH library as an asset: “They’ve got thousands of hours and amazing history. Many of the biggest stars in all of wrestling, including AEW and our competitors, have come through Ring of Honor. And now we’ve relaunched Ring of Honor, and the future of what I believe can be weekly content from Ring of Honor, in addition to regular major events in addition to the great weekly shows we could produce going forward. So the world of wrestling and streaming, it’s very exciting. Our competitor [WWE] has done big stuff in this space, and there’s definitely a big revenue stream for the company, and most importantly of all a big opportunity for the wrestling fans who want this content. It’s something I see people calling for every day. Literally, I’m not exaggerating. Every single day I get messages from fans calling for that exact streaming service with a library of past events and/or future events.”