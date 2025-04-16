In an interview with The Takedown (via Wrestling Inc), AEW President Tony Khan spoke about tonight’s milestone episode of AEW Dynamite, which sees the show surpass the number of episodes of WCW Nitro. Nitro ran for 288 episodes, and tonight will be the 289th episode of Dynamite.

Tony Khan said: “I’m a big fan of WCW. I grew up watching their shows. And ‘Nitro’ was a huge part of my childhood. And long before ‘Nitro,’ I watched WCW, and I wish I could say I watched it long after, but that was kind of the end of the run. And I certainly learned a lot watching those shows. I think it’s where some of the most exciting, high flying, athletic wrestlers of all time broke in, and broke in on TV and became mainstream TV stars across America. And those are some of the biggest wrestlers of all time now. And I think it really helped usher in a faster pace, more exciting style of wrestling. And I do think that, over the years of ‘Nitro,’ some of the most exciting moments and memories of pro wrestling happened on the show.”

“So I have a ton of positive memories of ‘WCW Nitro’ from growing up. I really, really, absolutely had so much respect for everything it took to put ‘Nitro’ on the air and keep ‘Nitro’ on the air for all those years. And that’s why I think this is a really important milestone. It’s amazing what ‘Nitro’ achieved, and to be on TNT for 288 weeks, I know how hard that is, first hand. It’s really hard. And it’s a celebration of everything…really all the wrestling, looking back, over 50 years on TBS specifically, and 30 years of wrestling on TNT. And now AEW’s become a huge part of this conversation, and this is a huge milestone for TBS and AEW on Wednesday.”