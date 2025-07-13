Tony Khan Reveals Rules For Future AEW Unified Title Matches After All In Texas

Tony Khan spoke after AEW All In Texas and confirmed that all future AEW Unified Title matches will take place under Continental Rules. This basically means that interference will not be allowed. Khan’s announcement comes after Don Callis and Rocky Romero interfered in the Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada at AEW All In Texas. Highlights of his comments are below (h/t Fightful).

On how the Omega vs. Okada match was under AEW rules: “We did it under AEW rules. In this case, for AEW rules, the referee’s decision is final. We’ve gotten through this amazing run, Kazuchika Okada has been the Continental Champion, and there has never been any outsider interference. If anybody ever interfered in a Continental Title match, they would be fired. Tonight, we fought a match under the unified rules of AEW, where the referee’s decision is final.”

On how future Unified Title matches will take place under Continental Rules: “In this case, the referee had no way of knowing who pulled him out of the ring or who did anything after you [Callis] incapacitated them. If we had been under Continental rules, I would have fired you for that. Going forward, as the Unified Champion, the prevailing rules will be the Continental rules, so there will never be outside interference ever again in a Unified Championship match, now that the Continental rules apply, with the Continental Champion winning.”