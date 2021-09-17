Tony Khan Discusses Growth Of AEW Women’s Division, Upcoming Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho Match

Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio for his weekly chat, and he discussed a variety of topics, including the growth of the AEW women’s division, the upcoming Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho match, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on Ruby Soho’s debut at All Out and the growth of the AEW women’s division: “That was one of the statements I really wanted to make at All Out, we made a ton of statements at All Out. [All Out] was our most successful pay-per-view and really, one of the great pay-per-view success stories of the last 20 years, I really believe the [women’s] division has gotten so strong and it’s gotten to be a real strength of AEW and we have a great Women’s World Champion, Dr. Britt Baker. We have some great contenders coming up and I have some real plans for the women’s division I’m very excited about and really, nobody knows about what this stuff is because I’ve got some really great matches up my sleeve and some exciting plans. But what’s happening right now is tremendous.”

On Britt Baker’s run as AEW Women’s Champion thus far: “Britt has been a great champion. But I have to say, in the time she’s been champion, we’ve had the hottest run we’ve ever had for ratings, live attendance, pay per view, it’s been really special and in that time, we’ve also had our biggest free agent coming in Ruby Soho, she’s got a great connection with the crowd and I’m really excited for tonight on Rampage, they’re gonna go face-to-face in the ring and it will be the last time we’ll see them in the ring, you know, in there with each other before the title match. The title match is going to be just a huge part of the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam next week, Britt Baker versus Ruby Soho, one-on-one for the World Title and they both also are very charismatic and I and the crowd is really into both of them in very different ways. I think Ruby Soho is, right now, one of our hottest babyfaces and Britt Baker is incredibly polarizing, but she gets incredible reactions either way, no matter what people think of her. I think it’ll be really cool segment tonight on TNT, getting to see the World Champion Britt Baker, and the number one contender, Ruby Soho, face off ahead of the match on Wednesday.”

On Jade Cargill’s continued improvement: “I’m so excited about what’s happening in the women’s division with Jade Cargill, as a young rookie wrestler in her 20s, who has just been dominant. Clearly, there’s a lot of interest in Jade. We’ve seen a lot of search traffic. You know, anybody can go out and look at the search traffic from Wednesday’s, [there is] a huge spike for Jade. Her match did really well. She had a great match with Leyla Hirsch and it was the toughest test I think in-ring Jade has had yet. She’s been tremendous. Again in that division, you know, Britt Baker and Ruby Soho are our veterans, but they’re also young women who are going to, I think have a tremendous match on Dynamite next week. So there’s so much exciting stuff happening there.”